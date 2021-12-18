ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective trimmed by Macquarie from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.04.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.