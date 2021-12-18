Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $859.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.73.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 74,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

