FY2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Cut by Analyst

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $349.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

