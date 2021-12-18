Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the second quarter worth $138,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

