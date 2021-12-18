JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $315.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $396.11.

Roku stock opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

