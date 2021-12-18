Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $208.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $208.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.38.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

