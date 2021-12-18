StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded by Itau BBA Securities to “Market Perform”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STNE. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of STNE opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. StoneCo has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after buying an additional 5,025,844 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

