SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of SGH opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SMART Global has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $63.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 673.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

