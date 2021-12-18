TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueCar Inc. engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform. The Company operates its company-branded platform on its TrueCar.com Website. It enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, as well as to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. TrueCar, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $308.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,629,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,759,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueCar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

