Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 332.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of TCRX opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66. Tscan Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. Tscan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 522.54% and a negative return on equity of 779.91%. Analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zoran Zdraveski purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

