JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $28.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst cites sector volatility and compressed multiples for his price target cut, but he is positive on the company’s first quarterly results post-IPO as revenue for both Consumer and Udemy Business and Enterprise segments were well above his estimates. Tillman adds that Udemy Business continues to perform at high level with 84% y/y growth, and he expects seasonal strength in both segments during Q4. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Udemy stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

