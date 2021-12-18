Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

VBTX stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after buying an additional 80,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

