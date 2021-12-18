American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) will announce $958.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.44. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after purchasing an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

