Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 50.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASMIY opened at $407.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.14. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52 week low of $202.10 and a 52 week high of $497.06.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASMIY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.68.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.