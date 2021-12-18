Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 50.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASMIY opened at $407.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $439.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.14. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 52 week low of $202.10 and a 52 week high of $497.06.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $510.38 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.