Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report $275.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

