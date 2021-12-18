Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $166.94

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and traded as high as $168.25. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $167.43, with a volume of 160 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

