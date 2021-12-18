Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.08

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and traded as high as $46.35. Capgemini shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 34,508 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.21.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

