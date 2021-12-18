Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANRGF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

