Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $503.54

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 503.54 ($6.65) and traded as low as GBX 493 ($6.52). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.66), with a volume of 544,441 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £548.23 million and a PE ratio of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 503.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 498.59.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

