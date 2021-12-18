ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.24. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 82,472 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

