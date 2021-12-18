Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $780,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

