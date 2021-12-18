KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for MasTec in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.20. MasTec has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

