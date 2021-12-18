Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $10.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.24.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE:BMO opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.69 and a 1-year high of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

