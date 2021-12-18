Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.29 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $925.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $84,434. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

