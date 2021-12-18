FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FinWise Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

