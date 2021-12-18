Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.74.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RY. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $108.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

