FY2022 EPS Estimates for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Boosted by Analyst

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23).

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkillSoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

SKIL stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $4,186,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

