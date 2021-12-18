Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Health Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

BHG opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHG. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

