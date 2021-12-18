Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaChange International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SeaChange International in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

SEAC stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.71.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

