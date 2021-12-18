Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $331.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LII. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Shares of LII opened at $312.48 on Thursday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 240.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

