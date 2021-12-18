Financial Analysis: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Formula Systems (1985)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91% Formula Systems (1985) 2.22% 4.55% 2.00%

BTRS has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula Systems (1985) has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BTRS and Formula Systems (1985), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 0 9 0 3.00 Formula Systems (1985) 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 108.07%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Formula Systems (1985).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.0% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Formula Systems (1985) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BTRS and Formula Systems (1985)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -8.65 Formula Systems (1985) $1.93 billion 0.95 $46.78 million $3.27 36.61

Formula Systems (1985) has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Formula Systems (1985), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) beats BTRS on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

