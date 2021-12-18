H-CYTE (HCYT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS: HCYT) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare H-CYTE to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get H-CYTE alerts:

This table compares H-CYTE and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $2.15 million -$6.46 million -1.20 H-CYTE Competitors $1.14 billion $82.54 million 0.90

H-CYTE’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for H-CYTE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A H-CYTE Competitors 1006 4165 7591 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.34%. Given H-CYTE’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe H-CYTE has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -320.43% N/A -382.30% H-CYTE Competitors -716.58% -77.40% -17.88%

Summary

H-CYTE rivals beat H-CYTE on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About H-CYTE

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.