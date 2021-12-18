Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report sales of $153.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.70 million and the lowest is $147.24 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $128.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.97 million to $608.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $654.66 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $688.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.24.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,320,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

