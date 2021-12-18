Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post sales of $170.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $170.15 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $150.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $700.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.53. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock worth $1,688,730. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 56.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 75.0% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 55,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

