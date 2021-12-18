Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.62. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,808,481 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.