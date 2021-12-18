Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.72

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$138.72 and traded as low as C$129.60. Morguard shares last traded at C$132.13, with a volume of 4,976 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.36, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$9.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$271.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 13.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.