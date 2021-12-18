Piper Sandler Weighs in on FB Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

