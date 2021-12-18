NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.83

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.83 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.61). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 46 ($0.61), with a volume of 13,750 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.27 million and a P/E ratio of -25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78.

About NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

