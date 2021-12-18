Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target Cut to €64.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €78.00 ($87.64) to €64.00 ($71.91) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Worldline has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

