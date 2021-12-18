IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INAB. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

