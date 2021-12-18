Stifel Nicolaus Increases Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target to C$1.50

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PTRUF opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company. The firm engages in the exploitation, acquisitions, and risk-managed exploration. It focuses on the operation of all season access lands with significant infrastructure in the Ferrier and Strachan, Foothills, and Thorsby and Pembina areas of Alberta.

