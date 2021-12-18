Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PHUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phunware from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Phunware alerts:

Shares of PHUN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $294.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 13.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phunware will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phunware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 170,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Phunware during the second quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phunware by 81.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,812 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.