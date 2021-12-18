Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

