Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 37.4% in November

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

NASDAQ BLCN opened at $42.61 on Friday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $39.29 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

