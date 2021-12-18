Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

PNFP stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.28. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

