Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,133 shares of company stock valued at $434,216 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Angi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

