Piper Sandler Weighs in on Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,630 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.