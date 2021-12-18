Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.95 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

