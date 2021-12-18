Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.11.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.54. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock valued at $73,735,528. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

