Barclays Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $194.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target upped by Barclays from $184.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist dropped their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Wingstop stock opened at $164.49 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 166.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

